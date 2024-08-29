Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

Shah's appointment is seen as a significant achievement for Indian cricket administration, signaling a new era for the sport.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?
Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC). At the age of 35, Shah is the youngest Indian to hold this prestigious position, following in the footsteps of Jagmohan Dalmia, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.

Shah's appointment is seen as a significant achievement for Indian cricket administration, signaling a new era for the sport. However, he faces a challenging road ahead in his new role.

As the head of the ICC, Shah will be responsible for overseeing and guiding the global development of cricket, ensuring fair play and sportsmanship among member nations, and promoting the growth of the game worldwide. His leadership will be crucial in shaping the future of cricket on the international stage.

Biggest challenge before Jay Shah

One of the primary challenges that Shah may encounter is reigniting interest in Test cricket, which is widely regarded as the purest form of the game by enthusiasts. The consistently low attendance at Test matches worldwide is a major concern for administrators. In an effort to address this issue, some cricket boards, including Pakistan most recently, have implemented free entry for spectators on select days of the five-day format. Shah emphasized this point in a statement released by the BCCI. 

“While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game,” he said.

Other major challenges that Shah faces

One of the challenging tasks facing Shah is the renegotiation of Disney Star's four-year broadcast deal with the ICC. Disney Star, the official broadcasters for global cricket events from 2024 to 2027, has requested a reevaluation of the $US3 billion deal signed in 2022 for TV and digital rights. Additionally, Shah may soon face a delicate situation involving the Champions Trophy in February, where he will need to navigate the intersection of cricket and geopolitics. India's refusal to tour Pakistan and their insistence on playing at neutral venues has caused tension among other ICC members. This issue requires careful handling to ensure the smooth operation of the tournament and maintain positive relationships within the cricket community.

He is taking office at a pivotal moment in cricket's history, as the sport prepares to make its debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics. 

With the next Olympics still four years away, the International Cricket Council (ICC) must take proactive measures to boost the popularity of cricket in the United States and worldwide. The initial step in this endeavor was the United States hosting the T20 World Cup in 2024. Looking ahead to the Olympics in Los Angeles, where cricket will be featured for the first time since 1900, the ICC will continue to explore strategies to enhance the sport's appeal in these regions. 

“With cricket poised to make its historic debut at the Olympics in 2028, we stand at the precipice of a transformative era. This juncture is not merely a milestone, it’s a clarion call for all of us involved in this magnificent sport,” said Shah on August 28th. “It is my privilege to lead the ICC during such an exciting period in our shared journey,” he added.

