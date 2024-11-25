The Indian team achieved a remarkable 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Monday, securing a 1-0 lead in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

Led by the exceptional Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team achieved a remarkable 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Monday, securing a 1-0 lead in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. This victory not only propelled India to the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table but also raised questions about their potential qualification for the final at Lord's in London next year.

As the Test calendar commenced in September, India found themselves just four wins away from securing their third consecutive qualification for the WTC final. After a dominant performance against Bangladesh, where they won the series 2-0, India seemed on track. However, their unbeaten streak at home was shattered in late October when New Zealand handed them their first home defeat in 12 years, with a resounding 3-0 whitewash. This defeat significantly impacted India's chances of making it to the final at Lord's, placing immense pressure on their performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Despite missing key players like Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin, India delivered a stunning 295-run victory over Australia, marking their second-largest win outside Asia and their biggest win in SENA nations and Australia. This historic win also made India the first team to defeat Australia at the Optus Stadium, where the hosts had previously won four consecutive matches since 2018.

Following this victory, India now leads the WTC table with a remarkable percentage of 61.11, having secured nine wins in 15 matches in the current cycle. On the other hand, Australia has slipped to the second spot with a percentage of 57.69 after eight wins in 13 matches.

Despite their recent success, India's chances of making it to the final at Lord's remain uncertain. To secure their ticket to London, they must avoid any defeats in the remaining four matches. The best possible outcome for securing a ticket to London would be a 4-0 victory.

