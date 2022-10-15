Search icon
'What a skillful bowler': Fans go gaga over Renuka Singh's performance in Women's Asia Cup final versus Sri Lanka

Indian Women's team came flying out of the blocks as they reduced Sri Lanka Women to 18/6 earlier in the innings, courtesy of Renuka Singh's 3 wickets

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Renuka Singh (File Photo)

Indian fans are delighted after the Indian women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets to win the Women's Asia Cup for the seventh time. In the final match at Sylhet, Smriti Mandhana scored 51 not out and led her team to victory with a six.

Renuka Singh won the ‘Player Of The Match’ award, while Deepti Sharma got the ‘Player Of The Series’ award for terrific performance in the tournament. 

Renuka Singh Thakur has steadily risen since taking the field for the Women in Blue at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and she has gradually emerged as one of the most prominent players on the white-ball side. Renuka has been providing fantastic periods for the Indian women's side since her time against Australia in CWG 2022, and Saturday was just another example.

Renuka opened the bowling and went through the Sri Lankan batting line-up as the Chamari Athapaththu-led team crumbled like a pack of cards in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final. After both openers were run-outs, Renuka worked her magic as the moving ball proved too much for the Sri Lankan batters.

She started with left-hander Harshitha Madavi, who could only nudge the ball away from keeper Richa Ghosh. Hasini Perera chipped a delivery straight to the fielder in the same over. Sri Lanka were already 9/4, but Renuka proved unstoppable in Sylhet on Saturday.

In her next over, she bowled an inswinger to the right-hander, and Kavisha Dilhari, attempting to go across, completely missed the ball, causing her stumps to become entangled. Renuka's numbers after the first spell were 3-1-5-3 as Sri Lanka were 16/5 and she was solely to blame for their downfall.

After the victory, many cricketers and fans congratulated the Indian women’s team on the trophy.

READ| Women's Asia Cup final: India win record-extending 7th title after hammering Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

