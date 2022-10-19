West Indies vs Zimbabwe, match 8, T20 World Cup 2022: Live streaming, pitch and weather report

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, match 8, T20 World Cup 2022

After suffering a massive upset at the hands of Scotland in their T20 World Cup 2022 opening group match, two-time champs West Indies face a do-or-die match against Zimbabwe to keep their hopes alive of reaching the next round.

Nicholas Pooran's men will have to win both of their remaining games, starting with the one against Zimbabwe, who defeated Ireland in their World Cup opener.

The Caribbean side will hope for an improved show after being bundled out for just 118 runs. This, after their bowlers, were taken to the cleaners as they conceded 160 runs. Zimbabwe were also in a tight spot against Ireland but Sikander Raza bailed them out with a sensational 82-run knock.

READ| WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match 8, T20 World Cup 2022

Keeping him quiet would be a big boost to the two-time T20 World Cup champs.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match details



Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date & Time: October 19, 01:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Pitch Report

The Bellerive Oval has been a batting-friendly track, this venue has hosted five T20Is so far, and the average 1st innings total here is 176 runs. The pitch has even bounce which the batsmen would love to take on, and with just one side of a longer boundary, clearing the fence won't be much of an issue.

Teams batting first have won the previous two matches played at this venue during the World Cup.

READ| ICC T20 World Cup: With Sri Lanka keeping its hopes alive after win over UAE, here's a look at updated points table

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

The temperature during West Indies vs Zimbabwe match is expected to be between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius, ideal conditions for a cricket match.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Probable Playing XIs:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli reacts as Dinesh Karthik stares at Arshdeep Singh after wild throw

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.

Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.