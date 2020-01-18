West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for WI vs IRE
West Indies vs Ireland
Dream11 Prediction - West Indies vs Ireland 2nd T20I
WI vs IRE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODI match, January 19 at the Warner Park in St Kitts.
West Indies vs Ireland 2nd T20I (WI vs IRE) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – Nicolas Pooran
Batters – Shimron Hetmyer (C), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (VC)
All-Rounders – Dwayne Bravo, Gareth Delany
Bowlers – Joshua Little, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh
WI vs IRE My Dream11 Team
Nicolas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer (C), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (VC), Dwayne Bravo, Gareth Delany, Joshua Little, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh
WI vs IRE Probable Playing 11
West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), William Porterfield, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin.
WI vs IRE Squad:
West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (wk), Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Joshua Little.
