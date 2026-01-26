West Indies, two-time champions, announce its 15-member squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

US: 7 killed, one injured after private jet crashes during snowstorm in Maine
CRICKET
With ICC T20I World Cup 2026 less than two weeks away, West Indies finally unveiled its 15-member squad for the tournament.
West Indies, two-time T20I champions, have finally unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. Shai Hope is set to lead the Windies in the upcoming ICC tournament, with several emerging players and seasoned campaigners in the squad.
The squad of West Indies features the return of Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, and Sherfane Rutherford, who missed the recent series against Afghanistan. For the upcoming ICC tournament, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd have also been called, adding experience of star players to the squad.
West Indies is placed in Group C, which has been one of the most talked-about groups in the T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of its commencement due to Bangladesh's tussle with the ICC. Now, Scotland have replaced Bangladesh in the group and will replace the side with its fixtures, including the first game against West Indies on February 7.
West Indies will begin its World Cup campaign against Scotland at the iconic Eden Gardens on February 7 in Kolkata. Their next games will be against England on February 11 and Nepal on February 15. The last league match will be on February 19 against Italy.
Shai Hope (C)
Shimron Hetmyer
Johnson Charles
Roston Chase
Matthew Forde
Jason Holder
Akeal Hosein
Shamar Joseph
Brandon King
Gudakesh Motie
Rovman Powell
Sherfane Rutherford
Quentin Sampson
Jayden Seales
Romario Shepherd