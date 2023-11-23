Headlines

West Indies' T20 World Cup winning star banned by ICC for six years under anti-corruption code

Former West Indies batsman has been banned from all cricket for six years after being found guilty of violating the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has been handed a six-year ban from all cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ban, effective from November 11, 2023, follows a guilty verdict by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal for breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

Samuels, charged by the ICC in September 2021 and found guilty in August of the same year, played international cricket for nearly two decades. Despite his retirement, the offenses occurred during his active participation. The six-year ban is seen as a robust deterrent against any participant contemplating rule violations, according to Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – HR and Integrity Unit.

The charges against Samuels include:

Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality, or other benefit that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.
Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision) – Failing to disclose receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.
Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.
Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing relevant information.

