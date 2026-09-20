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West Indies name squads for India tour; Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up, Campbell returns to ODI team

West Indies have announced their squads for the upcoming India tour with Kamil Pooran receiving his maiden T20I call-up. Shimron Hetmyer returns to the T20I setup while John Campbell is back in the ODI squad as the Caribbean side prepares for the series.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 03:04 PM IST

West Indies name squads for India tour; Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up, Campbell returns to ODI team
Courtesy: X
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West Indies just named their ODI and T20I squads for the India tour. There’s some good news for young opener Kamil Pooran, who’s getting his first call-up to the T20I squad. He impressed everyone in CPL 2026, racking up 273 runs in eight innings and smashing a strike rate of almost 160.

Shimron Hetmyer is back in the T20Is as well. He finished CPL 2026 as the tournament’s second-highest scorer. Still, he’s been given a break and won’t play the ODI series.

The two teams will play three ODIs and five T20Is from September 27 to October 18, spread out across eight cities.

Pooran’s call-up is no surprise. He played for Saint Lucia Kings in CPL 2026 and delivered big runs. West Indies Cricket said they want to groom young talent so they’re ready for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

Hetmyer is set for the five T20Is against India. He was in solid form against New Zealand too, scoring an unbeaten 69 in the last ODI. At 29, he’s getting some more time to recover after the CPL, which explains why he’s sitting out the ODIs.

John Campbell, another opener, is making his ODI comeback. He missed the last two games against New Zealand because of a hamstring injury.

Rising star Jewel Andrew made both squads. Ackeem Auguste, though, is still recovering from surgery, so he won’t be traveling to India.

Jason Holder is taking a break. He’s not in either squad. Holder last played an ODI in July 2023 and was with the T20I team for their Sri Lanka series back in June.

The first two ODIs against India are pretty important. They’re the final matches for direct qualification to the 2027 ODI World Cup, but West Indies can’t qualify outright anymore. Now, they’ll need to go through the qualification tournament next year. Coach Daren Sammy said facing a strong team like India will help his players step up for big roles in the future.

ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lodge, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

T20I squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quinton Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

Also read| Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket: India crush Bangladesh by 114 runs, set up gold-medal clash vs Sri Lanka

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