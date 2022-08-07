West Indies lost by 88 runs in the 5th T20I, Indian spinners take all 10 wickets

India vs West Indies

Chasing the big target of 189 runs, The West Indies team was bundled out for 100 runs courtesy of 4 wickets by Ravi Bishnoi, 3 by Axar Patel and 3 wickets by the comeback man Kuldeep Yadav. West Indies were never part of the chase. Axar Patel gave India the first breakthrough as he struck in the opening over before he picked up two more in quick time.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was playing for the first time in the series, picked three as well while Ravi Bishnoi picked four wickets as India folded West Indies for just 100 runs in 15.4 overs.

Earlier, India started off on a great note with Shreyas Iyer scoring a fiery 40-ball 60 and was ably supported by Deepak Hooda, who scored 38 off 25 as the team reached 122 for three in 13 overs.

But West Indies bounced back in supreme fashion conceding 66 runs in the last seven overs while picking four wickets. India have eventually wrapped up the series with a 4-1 win. Their only defeat came in the second T20I where West Indies won by 5 wickets.

Arshdeep Singh won the Player of the Series. The young fast bowler said that he is really grateful to represent his country and he tried to keep it simple. They are a process-based team and focus on doing the process right.