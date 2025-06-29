West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the conclusion of 1st Test match against Australia in Barbados.

West Indies Daren Sammy has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) 15 percent of his match fees for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct during Day 2 of the 1st Test against Australia in Barbados. The touring nation won the game by 159 runs against the home side. The punishment for Sammy is related to the comments made by Sammy during a media interaction after Day 2, where he criticised one of the match officials in reference to multiple incidents throughout the day's play.

Daren Sammy violates ICC Code of Conduct

Sammy has been found to have violated Article 2.7 of the Code, which is related to 'public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match or any player, player support personnel, match official or team participating in any international match'.

Apart from this, one demerit point has also been added to Sammy's disciplinary record, which is his 1st offence in 24 months

Did Sammy accept the offence ?

Daren Sammy has accepted the offence and admitted to the sanctions proposed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Panel of Match Referees, after the charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

The Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum of 50 percent of the match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, the second Test between West Indies and Australia is set to begin on July 3 in St George's.