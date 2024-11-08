The West Indies team temporarily had only 10 players on the field before Joseph returned during the sixth over.

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been handed a two-match ban for his behavior during the 3rd ODI match against England in Barbados. Joseph's actions included marching off the pitch after taking the wicket of Jordan Cox in protest against the field set by West Indies skipper Shai Hope. This resulted in West Indies briefly being down to 10 players before Joseph returned for the sixth over, but did not bowl until the 12th.

Despite returning to the field, Joseph once again left after back-to-back misfields off his own deliveries, allowing England to secure additional runs. Joseph eventually came back to complete his quota, finishing with figures of 2 for 45 in his 10 overs, taking the wickets of Cox and Dan Mousley.

Following the game, head coach Daren Sammy made it clear that he would not tolerate such behavior, leading to Joseph being banned for two games. Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, officially confirmed the decision, stating that Joseph's actions were not in line with the team's core values.

“Alzarri's behaviour did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds. Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged,” Bascombe said as quoted by ICC.

Joseph also apologized to Hope after the game. The pacer explained that his passion had gotten the better of him and extended his apologies to his teammates, management, and the fans.

“I recognise that my passion got the best of me. I have personally apologised to Captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans - I understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused,” Joseph said.

The West Indies have successfully secured the ODI series with a 2-1 victory. They will now be hosting England for a five-match T20I series, which is set to commence on November 9th.

