West Indies face potential qualifier route for 2027 ODI World Cup under new ICC format

Ten teams will compete in the ODI World Cup 2027 Qualifiers, with only the tournament winner securing a direct place in the main draw. Former champions West Indies could be among the participating teams if they fail to qualify automatically through the ICC rankings.

The ICC has set the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifiers. This 10-team tournament kicks off next year, running from February 21 to March 23. The host country is still up in the air, but there’s a big change this time—the format is different.

Now, the team that wins the Qualifiers gets a direct entry into the main group stage of the 14-team World Cup. ICC shared these format changes back in July. Teams finishing second, third, and fourth go into the tournament’s first round, called the ‘Super Series.’ Only one of those teams will advance to the main group, joining the rest.

The 2027 ODI World Cup itself is set for October 4 to November 11. Matches are spread across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, with games played in 12 different stadiums.

As for the Qualifiers, 10 teams are in. That includes the two lowest-ranked full member nations—excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe—as of the cutoff on September 30, 2026. Four teams from CWC League-2 and another four from the World Cup Qualifier Playoff round out the list.

West Indies are in a tough spot again. Right now, they sit at 10th in the ODI rankings and have just two matches left against India before the September 30 deadline. The outcome of the Afghanistan-Ireland ODI series also matters. If Ireland wins big—say 4-1 or 5-0—and West Indies win their matches, there's still a shot at the top 8. But if Afghanistan takes that series, West Indies will almost certainly have to go through the Qualifiers.

It’s a familiar position for them. West Indies missed out on the last ODI World Cup in 2023 after losing to the Netherlands in a Super Over during the qualifiers in Harare. That loss meant they didn’t make the main tournament for the first time ever.

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