FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala-starrer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story to re-release in restored 8K version

Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala-starrer 1942: A Love Story to re-release in 8K

West Indies face potential qualifier route for 2027 ODI World Cup under new ICC format

West Indies face potential qualifier route for 2027 ODI World Cup

Pradeep Rawat death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan pay tribute to Lagaan, Ghajini actor; call him 'fearless'

Pradeep Rawat death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan pay tribute to Ghajini, Lagaan star

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

West Indies face potential qualifier route for 2027 ODI World Cup under new ICC format

Ten teams will compete in the ODI World Cup 2027 Qualifiers, with only the tournament winner securing a direct place in the main draw. Former champions West Indies could be among the participating teams if they fail to qualify automatically through the ICC rankings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 08:32 PM IST

West Indies face potential qualifier route for 2027 ODI World Cup under new ICC format
West Indies cricket team
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The ICC has set the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifiers. This 10-team tournament kicks off next year, running from February 21 to March 23. The host country is still up in the air, but there’s a big change this time—the format is different.

Now, the team that wins the Qualifiers gets a direct entry into the main group stage of the 14-team World Cup. ICC shared these format changes back in July. Teams finishing second, third, and fourth go into the tournament’s first round, called the ‘Super Series.’ Only one of those teams will advance to the main group, joining the rest.

The 2027 ODI World Cup itself is set for October 4 to November 11. Matches are spread across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, with games played in 12 different stadiums.

As for the Qualifiers, 10 teams are in. That includes the two lowest-ranked full member nations—excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe—as of the cutoff on September 30, 2026. Four teams from CWC League-2 and another four from the World Cup Qualifier Playoff round out the list.

West Indies are in a tough spot again. Right now, they sit at 10th in the ODI rankings and have just two matches left against India before the September 30 deadline. The outcome of the Afghanistan-Ireland ODI series also matters. If Ireland wins big—say 4-1 or 5-0—and West Indies win their matches, there's still a shot at the top 8. But if Afghanistan takes that series, West Indies will almost certainly have to go through the Qualifiers.

It’s a familiar position for them. West Indies missed out on the last ODI World Cup in 2023 after losing to the Netherlands in a Super Over during the qualifiers in Harare. That loss meant they didn’t make the main tournament for the first time ever.

Also read| 'When MS Dhoni stepped away..': Ajinkya Rahane opens up on how Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri transformed Indian cricket

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala-starrer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story to re-release in restored 8K version
Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala-starrer 1942: A Love Story to re-release in 8K
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over students' protest: 'Forcibly demanding apology of a 15-year-old girl'
'Forcibly demanding apology of a 15-year-old girl': Rahul slams PM Modi
Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: Shreya Kalra defeats Shivangi Joshi to win Netflix show, takes home Rs 1 crore cash prize
Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: Shreya Kalra defeats Shivangi Joshi to win Netflix show
'We'll know in 48 hours': Donald Trump hints at possible breakthrough in Iran talks
'We'll know in 48 hours': Donald Trump hints at possible breakthrough in Iran ta
West Indies face potential qualifier route for 2027 ODI World Cup under new ICC format
West Indies face potential qualifier route for 2027 ODI World Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement