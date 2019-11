West Indies Emerging Team vs Windward Islands, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for WNI vs WIE today in Super50 Cup

Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Emerging Team vs Windward Islands​ 11th match

WNI vs WIE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies Emerging Team vs Windward Islands 11th ODI match today, November 11 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

West Indies Emerging Team vs Windward Islands 11th ODI (WNI vs WIE) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Emmanuel Stewart

Batters – Roland Cato, Kirk Edwards, Kimani Melius, Justin Greaves

All-Rounders – Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy (C), Kevin Sinclair (VC)

Bowlers – Shane Shillingford, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd

WNI vs WIE My Dream11 Team

Emmanuel Stewart, Roland Cato, Kirk Edwards, Kimani Melius, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy (C), Kevin Sinclair (VC), Shane Shillingford, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd

WNI vs WIE Probable Playing 11

West Indies Emerging Team: Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Justin Greaves, Yannic Cariah (C), Leonardo Julian, Roland Cato, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd.

Windward Islands: Kirk Edwards (C), Devon Smith, Kavem Hodge, Desron Maloney, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), Keron Cottoy, Bhaskar Yadram, Shane Shillingford, Ray Jordan, Alick Athanaze, Shermon Lewis.

