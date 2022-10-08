Search icon
West Indies cricketer John Campbell banned for four years for anti-doping rule violation

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

John Campbell

West Indies batter John Campbell has been slapped with a four-year ban for violation of an anti-doping rule, according to a Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) decision seen by Reuters.

Friday's 18-page decision by a three-member independent panel followed a charge of evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection.

Campbell represented West Indies in 20 Tests, 6 ODIs and 2 T20Is before JADCO accused him of refusing to provide a blood sample at his home in Kingston in April.

“The … panel is persuaded to a comfortable degree of satisfaction that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, namely breach of JADCO rule 2.3. …," the decision read in part.

“The panel does not find, on the evidence presented, that the athlete’s anti-doping violation was not intentional.

“In the circumstances of this case the athlete is ineligible for a period of 4 years," it added, citing the applicable JADCO rule 10.3.1, with the ban backdated to start from notification of the violation on May 10 this year.

As far as the Windies are concerned, they will compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The two-time champions will have to cross the first round, starting on October 16, to progress to the main round.

However, their preparations kicked off on a shaky note as Australia recently beat them 2-0 in a two-match T20I series. The Windies will kick-start their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland in Hobart on October 17.

