West Indies cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away days before 90th birthday

Cricket has lost one of its greatest icons as Sir Garfield Sobers passed away at the age of 89, just days before his 90th birthday. Widely regarded as the finest all-rounder in the history of the game, the West Indies legend leaves behind an unmatched legacy that inspired generations.

Sir Garfield Sobers, the legendary West Indies all-rounder, has died at 89. Born in Barbados in 1936, Sobers wasn't just a cricket player—he was the cricketer so many wanted to be. He broke into first-class cricket at 16 and moved up to the international stage just a year after that.

Between 1954 and 1974, Sobers played 93 Tests for the West Indies, scoring 8,032 runs and taking 235 wickets. His numbers tell part of the story, but watching him play—how effortlessly he moved from bat to ball—was what really stuck with you.

A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers. pic.twitter.com/bv2MO1SJgz — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 17, 2026

One of the greatest moments of his career came in 1958 against Pakistan. Sobers, still new to Test cricket, smashed an unbeaten 365. It was his first Test century, and nobody had ever seen anything like it. Then, in 1968, he became the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket—a record that still grabs the imagination of cricket fans everywhere.

Sobers led the West Indies as captain too, but his real legacy goes beyond stats and trophies. He inspired generations in the Caribbean and around the world. He showed what an all-rounder could be: dominant in every aspect of the game.

Cricket recognized his greatness. He was knighted, named one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Century, and inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. For many, nobody ever brought more to the game. Decades later, Sobers remains the standard for all-rounders.

He retired in 1974 at 38—a younger exit than people expected from someone with his talent. Wisden summed it up best: mentally and physically, he was worn out. The jet age meant he went everywhere, did everything, and carried more than his share for the team. Maybe those long sea voyages of old let players recover in ways he never could.

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