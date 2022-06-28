West Indies clinch the 2 match Test series after defeating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the 2nd Test match

West Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies wasted no time on a day when more than five hours were lost to the elements to complete a 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second and final Test in St Lucia on Monday.

Frustrated by torrential overnight showers which left a sodden outfield and prevented play until mid-afternoon, the home side claimed the last four wickets swiftly despite an entertaining, unbeaten 60 by Nurul Hasan to dismiss the visitors for 186 in their second innings after they had resumed in the already precarious position of 132 for six.

Roach took the first three wickets to finish the day on 3-32 in 10 overs and move to 252 wickets in his 73rd test for West Indies. Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal (4) was caught behind to give the pacer his 250th wicket.

It extended the West Indies Test match-winning streak to three matches following a series-clinching victory over England at the end of the series in Grenada three months earlier.

Kyle Mayers, whose 146 was the fulcrum of the West Indies first innings total of 148, took both the Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards.

Nurul, who impressed with a second-innings century in the seven-wicket defeat in the first Test in Antigua a week earlier, seemed to get into white-ball mode with a succession of extravagant shots, his unbeaten half-century coming off just 50 balls and embellished by six fours and two sixes.

Both sides now adjust for the white-ball formats with the three-match T20 International series starting next Sunday in Dominica after which they will meet in three One-Day Internationals.