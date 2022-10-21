Search icon
West Indies fail to qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to Paul Stirling-led Ireland

West Indies, two-time holders of the T20 World Cup have failed to make it out of their qualifying group, while Ireland reached the Super 12 stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Ireland tamed the West Indies who have bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2022. It's a massive upset to the two-time T20 World Cup champs, as Ireland are through to the next round at the expense of Nicholas Pooran's men. 

It's a must-win clash for the Caribbeans, after losing to Scotland earlier in the competition, but Ireland were having none of it. Led by Paul Stirling's unbeaten 66-run inning, the Irish side chased down the required 147-run target, ensuring yet another giant killing. 

Having won the toss, Nicholas Pooran chose to bat first, but his side struggled from the get-go. They did score runs with good early on but kept losing wickets regularly. 

READ| Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls PM-less England in viral T20 World Cup team analysis, Twitter erupts

If not for Brandon King's unbeaten 62-run inning, the Caribbeans would have struggled to get to a respectable total. 

They did eventually put up 146 runs on the board but struggled against the spin wizard Gareth Delany who registered three scalps. In reply, Stirling smashed an unbeaten 66-run knock, joined by Lorcan Tucker's 45*-run inning. They combined to lethal effect and saw Ireland chase down the required total with 15 balls to spare. 

More to follow..

