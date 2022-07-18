Search icon
IND vs WI: West Indies announces squad, recalls Jason Holder for ODI series against India

Jason Holder returns to the squad after missing the Bangladesh series to help manage his workload.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Jason Holder

Cricket West Indies (CWI) senior men's selection panel on Sunday announced a 13-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India in Trinidad. The three ODI matches will be played on 22 July, 24 July and 27 July at the historic Queen's Park Oval. They will be followed by a five-match T20I series from July 29 to August 7.

The Selection Panel recalled experienced all-rounder Jason Holder, who returns to the squad after missing the Bangladesh Series to help manage his workload as one of the West Indies all-format players.

Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes said in a statement: "As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we are happy to have him back in the team. He will be refreshed, re-energized and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well."

Haynes added: "We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad. We have seen some growth among some players, but overall we need to regroup and play better against the Indians."

West Indies squad for ODI series: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

Reserves: Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.

While West Indies is yet to announce the T20I squad, India has announced its squad for both ODI and T20I series.

India's squad for three ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. 

