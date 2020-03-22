Were South African cricket team members in same hotel as COVID-19 positive Kanika Kapoor?

Since singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for COVID-19, over 100 teams, comprising around 1,000 members of the local administration and the UP health department, have been tasked to track down all possible contacts she had.

Now, what comes as a shock is that the South African cricket team members were in the same hotel where Kanika stayed after her return from London.

On Saturday, nearly 22,000 residents living near Kanika's residence were scanned. Another team were scanning video footage and CCTVs of the five-star hotel in Lucknow where Kanika stayed between March 14 and 16.

“There are reports that she dined in the hotel’s buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby. She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match (against India), which eventually was called off. There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel’s annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her,” an officer engaged in surveillance, told Times of India.

“She flouted instructions on home isolation despite being a potential case of Covid-19… Instead of staying at home, she went socialising. Now after having tested positive, she has now put everyone who came in contact with her at risk,” said Dr Narendra Agarwal, Lucknow’s chief medical officer, who also lodged an FIR against the singer.

As for the match, the first match was abandoned due to rain and the remaining ODIs were called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. Cricket South Africa has also suspended all forms of cricket for 60 days.