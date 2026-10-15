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Were Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh pushed out of Team India? Former selector drops massive bombshell

Were Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh pushed out of Team India? Former chief selector Sandip Patil's remarks have reignited debate over the retirement exits of India's cricketing stars. What really happened behind the scenes, and what did the selector reveal?

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

Were Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh pushed out of Team India? Former selector drops massive bombshell
Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh.
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Sandeep Patil, former chief selector and a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team opened up about the big changes during his time in charge. He pointed out that legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, and Zaheer Khan “know the reasons.” Patil led the selection committee from 2012 to 2016 which was right in the middle of a major transition for Indian cricket.

While talking on ‘The Great Indian Cricket Show’ on Doordarshan, Patil made it clear that he always put the country first. Friendship never got in the way of team selection. After India’s huge win at the 2011 ODI World Cup, Patil and his panel oversaw big shifts—veterans stepped aside and younger players took over.

Patil didn’t shy away from being honest. “First of all, I want to make it clear: I wasn't the only one making these decisions. There was a selection panel of five, and I was its chairman. Whatever decisions we made, we made with the future of Indian cricket in mind. It feels very bad to bring this up today, but legends as great as Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan had to leave the team or retire. They know the reasons,” he said.

He kept it straightforward: “Our job as selectors was to put the interests of the country, the BCCI, and Indian cricket first. You can be friends with players, but there has to be a line. You can't say, ‘He is my friend, so I will pick him for the team.' When you are given this responsibility, you have to take it seriously,” he added.

“You are not thinking about your own cricket; you are thinking about India's cricket and its future. You sometimes have to make decisions you are not happy with, but you make them for the good of the Indian team,” he went on.

Looking at Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, both played huge roles in India’s historic 2011 ODI World Cup run and the 2007 T20 World Cup win. Yuvraj’s last game for India came in 2017,and he officially retired in 2019. Gambhir played his final international match in 2016 and stepped away from the sport in 2018.

Also read| Jasprit Bumrah's major call ahead of WTC Final: Will India lose its pace ace for New Zealand ODIs?

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