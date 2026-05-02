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'Went to India’s room': Pakistan captain Salman Agha opens up on handshake row, shares what really happened

Salman Agha has clarified the controversy surrounding the post-match handshake with India, revealing that he personally went to the Indian dressing room to resolve the matter. The skipper explained what actually happened and dismissed speculation about any tension between the two teams.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 02, 2026, 03:32 PM IST

'Went to India’s room': Pakistan captain Salman Agha opens up on handshake row, shares what really happened
India refused to shake hands with Pakistan
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Whenever India and Pakistan face off on the cricket field, it’s never just a game. Last year’s Asia Cup only added fuel to that fire—everyone’s still talking about what went down. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, carrying the weight of national sentiment after the Pahalgam attacks, led his team in taking a firm stand. On the other side, Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha has now shared his own version of the “handshake row” that's stuck in everyone's memory.

Things were tense long before the first ball was bowled. The Indian team, with backup from the BCCI, made it clear they couldn’t treat this like any other match. Agha talked about how he found out about the no-handshake policy: someone briefed him just before he walked out for the toss.

“I went for the toss. Before that, there was a press conference and a trophy shoot—there was a handshake then,” Agha said in a video making the rounds online. “When I headed out for the toss, I felt normal, but obviously I expected things to be tense. Still, I didn’t know there’d be no handshake. That caught me off guard.”

He went on, “I went with our media manager, Naeem Bhai. The match referee took me aside and said, ‘No handshake today, we’re doing things differently.’ I said, ‘Alright, no problem—I’m not much for ceremony anyway.’ So that was that. He told me in advance.”

Also read| ICC delivers boost for India despite Gautam Gambhir’s Test headaches and slipping WTC hopes

India cruised to a pretty comfortable win. Agha understood the no-handshake rule before the match, but he still assumed the usual post-game courtesy would happen. He even led the Pakistani team over to the Indian dressing room to shake hands—only to find the door closed.

“After we lost, we went over to their dressing room for the handshake, but they still didn’t meet us,” Agha remembered.

All this has sparked an ongoing debate—is it about sportsmanship, or is it about showing respect to your country? For Suryakumar Yadav, there was no gray area. He stood by the decision to honor the armed forces above all.

But Agha worries what kind of message this sends to young players. “I’ve said it before: I don’t think this is right,” he stressed. “We’re representing our countries, and kids watch us. If it happens in a club game tomorrow, that’s on me too, because I’m setting the example. As a role model, I don’t believe this is the way to go.”

Since then, the two teams haven’t shaken hands after any match—not even when they met again in the 2025 Asia Cup final. The standoff continues, with no friendly gestures in sight.

Also read| Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks silence

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