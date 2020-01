Wellington vs Northern Knights, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for WEL vs NK today in Ford Trophy 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Northern Knights vs Wellington

NK vs WEL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northern Knights vs Wellington T20I match today, January 26.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Dream11

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

Batsmen: Devon Conway (C), Michael Bracewell (VC), Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Andrew Fletcher

Allrounders: Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton

Bowlers: Logan Van Beek, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner

NK vs WEL My Dream11 Team

BJ Watling, Devon Conway (C), Michael Bracewell (VC), Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Andrew Fletcher, Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Logan Van Beek, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner

NK vs WEL Probable Playing 11

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (C), BJ Watling (WK)/Peter Bocock (WK), Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner.

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (C), Jakob Bhula, Fraser Colson, Adam Leonard, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (WK), Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake.

Check Dream11 Prediction / NK Dream11 Team / Northern Knights Dream11 Team / WEL Dream11 Team / Wellington Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.