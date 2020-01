Wellington vs Canterbury, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for WEL vs CTB today in Ford Trophy 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Canterbury vs Wellington

CTB vs WEL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Canterbury vs Wellington T20I match today, February 1.

Canterbury vs Wellington Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Cameron Fletcher

Batsmen: Devon Conway (C), Michael Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes

Allrounders: Jimmy Neesham, Andrew Ellis (VC)

Bowlers: Logan Van Beek, Iain McPeake, Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine

CTB vs WEL My Dream11 Team

Cameron Fletcher, Devon Conway (C), Michael Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Jimmy Neesham, Andrew Ellis (VC), Logan Van Beek, Iain McPeake, Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine

CTB vs WEL Probable Playing 11

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle/Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Steve Murdoch, Andrew Ellis (C), Cameron Fletcher (WK), Henry Shipley, Andrew Hazeldine, Frase Sheat, Will Williams, Todd Astle

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (C), Jakob Bhula, Jimmy Neesham, Brett Johnson/Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell (WK), Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake.

Check Dream11 Prediction / WEL Dream11 Team / Wellington Women Dream11 Team / CTB Dream11 Team / Canterbury Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.