'Well deserved': Virat Kohli's first reaction after England beat Pakistan by five wickets to lift T20 World Cup

File Photo

On Sunday, England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. England restricted Pakistan to 137/8 in 20 overs courtesy to a magnificent economical spell of 3/12 from player of the match Sam Curran.

In response, Ben Stokes half-century drove England past the target of 138 runs for the loss of five wickets in 19 overs. England won their second T20 World Cup title after winning it for the first time in 2010.

The newly crowned world champions' excellent victory thrilled India player Virat Kohli, who took to Instagram to congratulate Jos Buttler and co.

"Congratulations England. Well deserved," posted Kohli on Instagram.

Earlier, England defeated India by 10 wickets in the semi-finals to advance to the final. In that match, Kohli anchored India's innings by scoring a half-century, but a brilliant opening partnership by England batters Alex Hales and Buttler sent India packing.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sam Curran was named player of the tournament. In six matches, he picked up 13 wickets at a remarkable economy of 6.52. Other England bowlers Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan each took two wickets in the final to help their country win the World Cup.

Haris Rauf was Pakistan's best bowler, taking two wickets for 23 runs. Shan Masood had the most runs for Pakistan before being dismissed for 38 runs in 28 balls.

READ| ICC announces T20 World Cup team of the tournament, Arshdeep Singh make it to the XI