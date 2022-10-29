'Welcome Zimbaway', Netizens poke fun at Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam after his old tweet goes viral

Babar Azam

Pakistan's chances of reaching the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup suffered a huge blow as they were beaten by Zimbabwe at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday (October 27). Because of this result, the Babar Azam-led side have lost two games in a row after their heartbreaking four-wicket loss to India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The result has been described by many as one of the biggest cricketing upsets in history. Not many had given the Craig Erwine-led side a chance against a strong Pakistan side especially at a pitch like the one at Perth where there was a lot of assistance for the Men in Green's fiery pace-attack.

Following the loss, Babar's old tweet of him mis-spelling Zimbabwe's name went viral on social media.

"Welcome zimbaway," Babar had tweeted in 2015, when Zimbabwe had toured Pakistan to play for three ODIs and three T20Is.

Netizens poked fun of Babar Azam for his spelling mistake.

The tweet was made in May 2015 when Zimbabwe became the first test-playing nation to tour Pakistan since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2019 near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Following the match, ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar ranted and Babar was one of his main subjects. The legendary fast-bowler called Babar a 'bad captain' while calling out the team selection and the batting order of the team.