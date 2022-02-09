'Welcome to the party': THIS is how other IPL franchises reacted to Gujarat Titans revealing their name

Gujarat Titans, that's the official name of the Ahmedabad Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 season, two new teams were allowed to join the cash-rich league.

While the Sanjiv Goenka owner RPSG group won the bid for 'Lucknow Super Giants', the CVC Capitals group emerged victorious with their bid for the Ahmedabad franchise.

Earlier in the day, the Ahmedabad franchise announced their official name on Twitter as 'Gujarat Giants'. As the announcement took place, the IPL debutants were in for quite a reception from fellow IPL franchises who greeted the Gujarat Giants with congratulatory messages on social media.

First up, two-time winners and last season's finalists the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a hilarious meme from renowned television daily 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma' as their congratulatory message for Gujarat Giants.

Champions of last season Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also welcomed the Gujarat Giants with a wish message in the 'Gujarati' language.

Seeti adi for GT! Super Svagata Che @gujarat_titans https://t.co/oRMitsFHzG — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) February 9, 2022

Neighbours of the Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Royals (RR) had another 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma' meme for their 'padosi'.

Fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants posted a renowned Bollywood song for Gujarat Giants.

Record five-time champs of the IPL, Mumbai Indians (MI) also posted a 'Gujrati' message for the newbies.

From the financial capital of India to the national capital, this is how Delhi Capitals (DC) welcomed Gujarat Titans -

Jalsa Mode



Welcome Titans https://t.co/QDnVkkt3lT — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 9, 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) also posted a wish in 'Gujarati' for the Ahmedabad IPL franchise.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans will also announce their official logo later in the day, after revealing their name. Hardik Pandya will lead his home IPL team, and he will be joined by Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as the other two picks of the franchise ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022.