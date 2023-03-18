'Welcome to Sarfaraz yawning academy': Internet flooded with memes as Steve Smith yawns during 1st ODI vs India

Image Source: Twitter

Team India emerged victorious in the first ODI against Australia, winning by 5 wickets. However, the hosts had to put up a fierce fight to secure a 1-0 lead. The Mumbai surface, known for its batting-friendly nature, had something in store for the bowlers, particularly the pacemen. Both teams found it challenging to negotiate the pitch. Even Team India was reduced to 83/5 before KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja took charge and prevented the Australian bowlers from making a comeback.

Stand-in captain Steve Smith tried everything in his power, shuffling his bowlers around, but to no avail. As the chase was nearing its end, and Rahul and Jadeja had batted for over 20 overs, Smith too began to feel the fatigue.

In a viral moment, Smith was caught yawning while standing in slips as India was just six runs away from their target. This image reminded fans of an iconic moment from four years ago when former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught yawning behind the stumps during the 2019 World Cup match against India.

Check out the reactions here:

Its understandable as the Australian time will be around 01:30am when this pic has captured. Aana nambo Sarfraz panguni veyil palla kaatitu adikkuthu https://t.co/PdQLOv9EFo — Arjun (@arjunts_) March 18, 2023

Only cricketer to yawn in all 3 formats pic.twitter.com/L38dcVV3UG — (@NeYo__18) March 18, 2023

difference is sarfaraz is yawning while steve smith is pic.twitter.com/IQ59rv2vUJ — Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) March 18, 2023

Smith is undoubtedly hoping for a stronger showing from his team, especially since they will be back on the field in less than 24 hours. Mitchell Marsh was the only player to make a significant contribution, scoring a rapid 81 (65), while the rest of the batters struggled. With the series on the line, it is imperative that key players such as Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell step up to the occasion.

If David Warner is deemed fit to play, Australia will be thrilled, even though it will require a difficult selection decision. However, if the experienced left-hander is cleared to play, he will undoubtedly be included in the starting lineup.

READ| Viral Video: Virat Kohli wins hearts with his sweet gesture ahead of 2nd ODI vs Australia - Watch