'Welcome back Sir Jadeja': Fans laud Ravindra Jadeja as he cleans up Steve Smith with a peach of a delivery

The much-anticipated first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23 kicked off at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday (9 Feb). Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first without hesitation. However, the Indian pacers quickly made Cummins regret his decision, sending back the Australian opening pair of Usman Khawaja and David Warner in the first three overs.

Mohammed Siraj trapped Khawaja LBW on the very first ball he bowled in the match, while Mohammed Shami bowled an impeccable delivery to clean-bowl Warner. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then stepped up to the occasion, forming a partnership of 82 runs for the third wicket before Ravindra Jadeja got into action.

The Indian all-rounder, making a triumphant return to cricket after a five-month hiatus, wasted no time in the second session, quickly dismissing both Labuschagne and Smith. Jadeja capitalized on the spin of the pitch, first bamboozling Labuschagne and stumping him out. The left-arm spinner then delivered a masterful ball to outwit Australia's best batter with a peach of a delivery.

Jadeja left Smith utterly flummoxed as he bowled him out with a masterful delivery. After a few standard balls, Jadeja slid one through that Smith simply couldn't read. The Australian batter expected the ball to spin, but it instead snuck between his bat and pad to shatter the stumps. Smith was left dumbfounded, unable to comprehend how he had failed to pick up on the subtle variation.

Ravindra Jadeja snared five wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin captured three, as India bowled out Australia for a meager 177 runs.

