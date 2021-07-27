WEF-W vs SOB-W The Hundred Women's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave match in Cardiff
WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team - Best Player's list for The Hundred Women's competition 8th match, Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave.
Welsh Fire will take on Southern Brave in Match No 8 of The Hundred Women's competition | Photo: The Hundred
Southern Brave women's team began their The Hundred campaign with a fantastic win against the Trent Rockets owing to an all-round show from their skipper Anya Shrubsole. West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor and youngster Maia Boichjier helped the Southern side get to a total of 133, which eventually proved to be enough.
Welsh Fire, on the other hand, were blown away by Northern Superchargers led by Jemimah Rodrigues' whirlwind knock of 92 runs off just 43 balls. The Welsh side will be looking to come back in their first home game in Sofia Gardens.
Dream11 Prediction – Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave – The Hundred Women's competition 8th match in Cardiff
WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Women
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Women My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Sarah Taylor
Batters: Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Maia Bouchier
All-rounders: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor
Bowlers: Katie George, Lauren Bell, Fi Morris
WEF-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing XIs
Welsh Fire: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Nicole Harvey
Southern Brave: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd (wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Women My Dream11 Playing XI
Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Maia Bouchier, Sarah Taylor(vc), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor(c), Katie George, Lauren Bell, Fi Morris
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Women Match Details
The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at Sofia Gardens, Cardiff on July 27. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.
Squads
Welsh Fire Women: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Alice Macleod, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor(w), Sophie Luff(c), Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Sune Luus, Amy Gordon, Natasha Wraith, Bethan Ellis, Lauren Filer
Southern Brave Women: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole(c), Carla Rudd(w), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell, Paige Scholfield, Sonia Odedra, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Taylor