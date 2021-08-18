WEF-W vs LNS-W The Hundred Women's Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women
WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team - Best Player's list for The Hundred Women's competition 32nd match, Welsh Fire vs London Spirit.
WEF-W vs LNS-W The Hundred Women's Dream11 Prediction , Twitter
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
DNA webdesk
The 32nd match of the Hundred Women's will be played between Welsh Fire Women and London Spirit Women in Cardiff.
The Sophie Luff-led Welsh Fire are already been knocked out of the tournament and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points.
On the other hand, their opponents London Spirit, are staring down elimination ahead of their last league encounter. The Heather Knight-led team seemed to gain back their momentum but succumbed in their last encounter which further dented their cause.
Dream11 Prediction – Welsh Fire vs London Spirit – The Hundred Women's competition 31st match in Leeds
WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Women My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont
Batters: Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Redmayne
All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith
Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Sophie Munro, Nicole Harvey
WEF-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing XIs
Welsh Fire Women: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (WK), Sophie Luff (C), Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Alex Griffiths
London Spirit Women: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (WK), Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Women My Dream11 Playing XI
Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Redmayne, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma (VC), Hayley Matthews (C), Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Munro, Nicole Harvey
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Details
The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Wednesday, August 18. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.
Squads
London Spirit Women: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont(w), Heather Knight(c), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Susie Rowe, Aylish Cranstone, Amara Carr
Welsh Fire Women: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor(w), Sophie Luff(c), Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Alex Griffiths, Hannah Baker, Amy Gordon, Natasha Wraith, Bethan Ellis, Lauren Filer