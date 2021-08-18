WEF-W vs LNS-W The Hundred Women's Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women

The 32nd match of the Hundred Women's will be played between Welsh Fire Women and London Spirit Women in Cardiff.

The Sophie Luff-led Welsh Fire are already been knocked out of the tournament and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points.

On the other hand, their opponents London Spirit, are staring down elimination ahead of their last league encounter. The Heather Knight-led team seemed to gain back their momentum but succumbed in their last encounter which further dented their cause.

Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont

Batters: Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Redmayne

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Sophie Munro, Nicole Harvey

WEF-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire Women: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (WK), Sophie Luff (C), Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Alex Griffiths

London Spirit Women: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (WK), Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan

Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Redmayne, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma (VC), Hayley Matthews (C), Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Munro, Nicole Harvey

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Wednesday, August 18. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

London Spirit Women: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont(w), Heather Knight(c), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Susie Rowe, Aylish Cranstone, Amara Carr

Welsh Fire Women: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor(w), Sophie Luff(c), Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Alex Griffiths, Hannah Baker, Amy Gordon, Natasha Wraith, Bethan Ellis, Lauren Filer