WEF vs SOB The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave match in Cardiff

Welsh Fire like their kit had a red-hot start to their campaign in The Hundred scoring the highest total yet in the competition putting 173 runs on the board batting first against Northern Superchargers. The game went into the last over, but some outstanding death bowling by pacer Jake Ball helped the men in red to clinch the game.

Southern Brave, on the other hand, suffered a mauling at the hands of the Trent Rockets and with star wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock free from his national duties, the men in green would be hoping for a better performance from their batsmen and the bowlers.

Dream11 Prediction – Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave – The Hundred Men's competition 8th match in Cardiff

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Devon Conway, Ben Duckett, Quinton de Kock, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Qais Ahmed, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Chris Jordan

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow(w/c), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Glenn Philips, Jimmy Neesham, Ian Cockbain, Matt Critchley, Liam Plunkett, David Payne, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball

Southern Brave: James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock, Devon Conway, Alex Davies (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave My Dream11 Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow(c), Devon Conway, Ben Duckett, Quinton de Kock, Glenn Phillips, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Qais Ahmed(vc), George Garton, Danny Briggs, Chris Jordan

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Match Details

The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at Sofia Gardens, Cardiff on July 27. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow(w/c), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Ian Cockbain, Matthew Critchley, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball, David Payne, Joshua Cobb, David Lloyd, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Higgins, Leus du Plooy, Ollie Pope

Southern Brave: James Vince(c), Devon Conway, Alex Davies(w), Delray Rawlins, Colin de Grandhomme, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Max Waller, Ross Whiteley, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Jake Lintott