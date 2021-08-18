WEF vs LNS The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Welsh Fire vs London Spirit

Welsh Fire is all set to take on London Spirit in the 32nd match in The Hundred. Both these teams have lost a majority of their matches in the league stage and are languishing down at the bottom in the points table.

This counter is nothing but a dead rubber, however, the loser of the match will end up as the cellar dwellers in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Welsh Fire started with two wins, they have not won a single game since Jonny Bairstow left the team. As for London Spirit, barring their six-run win over Manchester Originals, Eoin Morgan's men have not won any match.

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis, Tom Banton

Batters: Glen Phillips, Ben Duckett, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: Qais Ahmad, Blake Cullen, Bradley Wheal

WEF vs LNS Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton, David Lloyd, Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, Jimmy Neesham, Graeme White, Luke Fletcher, David Payne, Qais Ahmad.

London Spirit: Adam Rossington, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Joe Cracknell, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Bradley Wheal, Blake Cullen, Mason Crane.

Josh Inglis (VC), Tom Banton, Glen Phillips, Ben Duckett (C), Eoin Morgan, Roelof van der Merwe, Jimmy Neesham, Qais Ahmad, Blake Cullen, Bradley Wheal

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Match Details

The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Wednesday, August 18. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton(w), David Lloyd, Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett(c), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Graeme White, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Matthew Critchley, Joshua Cobb, Jake Ball, Matt Milnes

London Spirit: Adam Rossington(w), Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Eoin Morgan(c), Ravi Bopara, Joe Cracknell, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Luis Reece, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Amir.