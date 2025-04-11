Fans were eagerly awaiting MS Dhoni's return to the crease, but it ended in disappointment as he was swiftly dismissed by Narine, leaving everyone in shock.

The 2025 IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders turned into a total disaster for CSK, as they crumbled to just 75 runs, losing 8 wickets in a jaw-dropping performance. Sunil Narine struck a significant blow by sending MS Dhoni back to the pavilion for a mere 1 run, leaving fans who had high hopes for the veteran feeling let down.

Before Dhoni's exit, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway also fell cheaply, failing to lay down a solid foundation. Although Vijay Shankar tried to salvage the innings, he ultimately fell victim to the mounting pressure. Ravindra Jadeja also went out without scoring, which only added to Chennai's woes. Kolkata's bowling lineup, led by Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana, completely dominated the game.

Fans were eagerly awaiting MS Dhoni's return to the crease, but it ended in disappointment as he was swiftly dismissed by Narine, leaving everyone in shock. Social media lit up with frustrated fans, with one user even quipping, “MS Dhoni, please return to Tihar jail with your struggling franchise.”

Here's how fans reacted to the dismissal

MS Dhoni please Go back to Tihad jail with your beautiful franchise . #KKRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/RVUNDoRa30 April 11, 2025

for god's sake, ms dhoni must retire after this inning, what an embarrassment this is. absolute nonsense #Dhoni #CSKvKKR #KKRvCSK — Mr. Tycoon (@NBHTycoon) April 11, 2025

That's called Thala for a reason

First match as a captain and look the team condition.

Don't know what is happening in this team — Himanshu Bhardwaj (@HIMANK009) April 11, 2025

Bad season for CSK and that’s it — Chaudhry (@ALee_Chaudhry_1) April 11, 2025

I was fan of MSD few years back



But now he is not Thala



He is Thaila



CSK par bojh hai ye thaila — राहुल (@rahulpassi) April 11, 2025

43 years, 0 intent, full coverage



Expired Thala still getting more screen time than the scoreboard. — Lucifer (@LuciferCric) April 11, 2025

After fans were left heartbroken, Navjot Singh Sidhu succinctly captured the disappointment with one classic line. While commentating on Dhoni's performance, Sidhu remarked, "Khoda pahad nikli chuhiya," which translates to "digging a mountain only to find a mouse." This analogy effectively conveyed the idea that the anticipation surrounding Dhoni's return did not match the actual outcome.

The Kolkata Knight Riders achieved a resounding victory in just 10.1 overs, successfully chasing a modest total of 104 runs. On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback as they recorded their lowest-ever IPL total at home, managing only 103 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

