'We would see how they are on match day': Buttler updates on availability of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood

Both teams arrived in Adelaide and are preparing for the high-octane match slated to take place at the Adelaide Oval.

England and India will play off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Thursday, November 10 at the Adelaide Oval. Unfortunately for England, two crucial players are on the verge of missing the match due to fitness issues.

England captain Jos Buttler has cleared the positions of Mark Wood and Dawid Malan for the match, implying that the duo may not play against the Men in Blue. Wood withdrew from team training on Tuesday (November 8) due to 'body stiffness,' while Malan had a groin issue in the Super 12 win over Sri Lanka. Furthermore, the skipper indicated that Phil Salt could make the cut in Thursday's semi-final contest.

“Both Malan and Wood are doubtful. But we would see how they are on match day. We trust our medical team. We need guys to be fit. Full faith in every member of our squad. Going back to the Pakistan tour we gave chance to a lot of youngsters and they did well. Phil Salt has a fantastic mindset, especially for T20Is. He is someone who looks to perform,” said Buttler.

Both teams arrived in Adelaide and are preparing for the high-octane match slated to take place at the Adelaide Oval. Buttler also said that his team would strive for a 'winning total' against India.

“Well, we will wait and see. Historically 165 is a par score but we would not like to have a par score. We would like to have a winning total. The wicket looks consistent for 40 overs throughout. In cricket, we all have to adjust to the conditions,” said Buttler while talking about the Adelaide wicket.

In 14 T20 matches played at the Adelaide Oval so far, teams batting first have won seven times, while teams batting second have won six times. This implies that the highly anticipated battle between the two teams in the semi-finals could be neck-to-neck.

READ| 'Will make sure India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final doesn't happen, says Jos Buttler