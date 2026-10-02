'We will surely reach Super 7': Ex-India star takes cheeky swipe at Pakistan’s mindset for 2027 World Cup

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel takes a cheeky swipe at Pakistan’s mindset for the 2027 ODI World Cup, expressing confidence that India will reach the Super 7 stage. His remarks have added a fresh twist to the rivalry ahead of the marquee tournament.

Veteran Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel seized the opportunity to take a playful jab at Pakistan's cricket team following the ICC's Thursday announcement of the Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule. The tournament will feature 12 teams divided into two groups—A and B—with six teams in each. Pakistan finds itself grouped with Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Australia, and India in Group A, alongside Qualifier A. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super 7 stage, while the best fourth-place finisher from both groups will claim the seventh spot.

Teams will compete in a round-robin format with no carryover points from the group stage to Super 7, playing six matches each between October 25 and November 14. The four highest-performing teams in the Super 7 phase will secure their spots in the semifinals.

Parthiv Patel's cheeky dig at Pakistan

While discussing the schedule on Star Sports, Parthiv delivered a tongue-in-cheek comment directed at Pakistan's cricket program.

"Teams think differently according to their mindset. India must be thinking that they will at least reach the semi-finals. Meanwhile, after looking at this schedule, Pakistan must be thinking, 'We will surely reach the Super 7 stage, and then we will see what happens from there'. Pakistan must be happy to see this schedule. They must be thinking that they will make it to the second round," said Parthiv.

Australia currently holds the title of reigning champions after defeating India by six wickets in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final held in Ahmedabad. Pakistan, meanwhile, finished fifth with a record of four wins and five losses across nine matches. During the 2027 group stage in Cape Town on October 7, India will face Australia in a thrilling rematch of that 2023 final.

Zimbabwe, serving as co-host, will welcome Qualifier A to Bulawayo, while South Africa launches their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Johannesburg on October 10.

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