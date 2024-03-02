'We will see how...': Sourav Ganguly reveals Rishabh Pant’s comeback date ahead of IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a harrowing car accident in December 2022, is on the path to return to cricket during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), set to commence on March 22.

Following the accident, Pant suffered severe injuries, tearing all three major ligaments in his right knee. He underwent three successful reconstructive surgeries to address the damage.

As a result of his injuries, the talented wicketkeeper-batsman underwent an extensive rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). This led to him missing out on various cricketing events last year, including the IPL, World Test Championship final, Asia Cup, and World Cup.

With less than three weeks remaining until the start of IPL 2024, Sourav Ganguly, the Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals, provided an encouraging update on Pant's progress. In an interview with TOI, Ganguly shared that the NCA will evaluate Pant's fitness on March 5 to determine his readiness for the upcoming season.

"He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him," said Ganguly.

"Let Rishabh get cleared on March 5, only then we’ll talk about captaincy backups. We are taking a cautious approach with him because he has a very long career ahead of him. We don’t want to push him in excitement. We will see how Rishabh reacts. He will be joining the camp once NCA gives him the clearance. We will see match by match. We can’t predict," he added.

"Rishabh coming back fit is a huge addition for us. We hope he plays the full season because he is a very special player. We have worked on some domestic players who have done well in all formats, but Rishabh is very important," he further remarked.

Rishabh Pant's last appearance on the cricket field was during the tour of Bangladesh in December 2022, where he played in the Mirpur Test against Bangladesh. Unfortunately, his career was put on hold due to an accident shortly after.

However, there is hope for Pant's return to competitive action as he is expected to make a comeback during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 opener against the Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23. This highly anticipated match could signify Pant's long-awaited return to the sport he loves.

