CRICKET

'We will see how...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after Australia ODIs

Shubman Gill breaks his silence on the future of Indian cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the Australia ODIs. Hinting at possible changes ahead, Gill’s “We will see how…” remark fuels speculation over the duo’s next steps and India’s transition phase in world cricket.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 09:10 PM IST

'We will see how...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after Australia ODIs
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will require significant playing time as they transition to focusing on just one format. However, the strategy for keeping these white-ball icons in form will be determined after the conclusion of the ODI series against South Africa, stated captain Shubman Gill on Saturday. Kohli and Rohit wrapped up the ODI series on a triumphant note, with Kohli scoring an unbeaten 74 and Rohit contributing 121 runs, leading the team to a resounding nine-wicket victory in the final match against Australia.

When questioned about the lengthy month-long break between the South Africa series and the upcoming series against New Zealand, followed by an additional seven-week hiatus, Gill replied that he had not discussed it.

“We haven’t talked about it yet. But I think once South Africa (ODI) series is over (on December 6), there will be a gap in international cricket before the New Zealand ODI series (January 11, 2026). So I think then we will see how to keep the players in touch. Then I think a decision will be taken," Gill said at the post-match press conference.

With only six ODI matches remaining this season — three against South Africa and three against New Zealand — the issue of game time persists.

Rohit and Kohli's next international challenge will be one-day matches against South Africa on November 30, December 3, and 6, followed by ODIs against New Zealand starting January 11.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy (National One Dayers) will commence on December 24, and both players are anticipated to participate in several matches for their respective teams.

For the young captain Gill, witnessing 38-year-old Rohit and 36-year-old Kohli complete a clinical chase was a sight to behold.

“They’ve been doing this for the past 15 years. To be able to watch them play like this and get the team through unbeaten is really a treat to watch," Gill said.

“I think, like I said, it’s a treat to watch both of them, especially when they’re batting like that, and seeing the ball fly off their bats, and just hearing the sound that comes off their bat is something, you know, that tells you how good a nick that they’re both in."

Gill also highlighted how they implemented what is frequently discussed in team meetings — if a player is well-set, he should be the one to finish the game.

“Watching them from outside and taking the team through is something that we often talk about in team meetings. They are walking the talk, so it’s a great bonus for us."

Also read| Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
