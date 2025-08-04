'We will never...': Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after Team India drew series with England

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

DNA TV Show: India hits back after Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat

Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Did England lose one run due to on-field umpire's LBW decision at Oval? Here's the truth

India responds after Donald Trump threatens higher tariffs: 'Unjustified and...'

Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in first look poster

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

Son of Sardaar 2 box office day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'We will never...': Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after Team India drew series with England

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Indian head coach praised his players for their stellar performances in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and even said that his side will 'never surrender' irrespective of the outcome of a game.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 11:14 PM IST

'We will never...': Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after Team India drew series with England
Team India defeated England in the Oval Test and levelled the 5-match Test series

TRENDING NOW

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, drew the 5-match Test series against England after the touring nation defeated the home side by 6 runs on Monday at the Oval. Following the historic win, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir was all praise for his players for their performances in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar and even said that his side will 'never surrender' irrespective of the outcome of a game. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, ''We’ll win some, we’ll lose some…. but we’ll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!''

 

See the post:

For those unversed, ever since Gambhir has taken over the duties of the head coach, Team India has not been able to show their A-level game in Tests. India had lost six of their last eight games, starting from home series against New Zealand where the visiting nation cleaned sweeped the series. Later, India lost to Australia 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

 

India's performance in England in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

 

Under the leadership of the new captain, Shubman Gill, Team India lost the first game in the series played at Headingley. However, the team bounced back in the next one and orchestrated a historic 336-run win at Edgbaston.

 

At the iconic Lord's, Team India showcased magnificent performances, both with the bat and with the ball, but in the end, lost the game by just 22 runs. The 4th game was played in Manchester, which India managed to draw, courtesy to stellar batting performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who even scored centuries.

 

In the 5th and final Test match, played at the Oval, the Indian side snatched away victory out of nowhere and stunned the home side. India won the match by 6 runs. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Last Sawan Somwar 2025: Know the date, Jalabhishek muhurat, puja vidhi and more
Last Sawan Somwar 2025: Know the date, Jalabhishek muhurat, puja vidhi and more
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats War, Sultan to become third fastest YRF film to earn Rs 300 crore in India after...
Saiyaara: Ahaan, Aneet film earns Rs 300 crore in India; beats War, Sultan
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status and quotes to share with friends
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status quotes
Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA issues statement
Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA says...
Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’
Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping river at doorstep, now goes f
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE