'We will never...': Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after Team India drew series with England

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Indian head coach praised his players for their stellar performances in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and even said that his side will 'never surrender' irrespective of the outcome of a game.

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, drew the 5-match Test series against England after the touring nation defeated the home side by 6 runs on Monday at the Oval. Following the historic win, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir was all praise for his players for their performances in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar and even said that his side will 'never surrender' irrespective of the outcome of a game. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, ''We’ll win some, we’ll lose some…. but we’ll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!''

See the post:

For those unversed, ever since Gambhir has taken over the duties of the head coach, Team India has not been able to show their A-level game in Tests. India had lost six of their last eight games, starting from home series against New Zealand where the visiting nation cleaned sweeped the series. Later, India lost to Australia 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India's performance in England in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Under the leadership of the new captain, Shubman Gill, Team India lost the first game in the series played at Headingley. However, the team bounced back in the next one and orchestrated a historic 336-run win at Edgbaston.

At the iconic Lord's, Team India showcased magnificent performances, both with the bat and with the ball, but in the end, lost the game by just 22 runs. The 4th game was played in Manchester, which India managed to draw, courtesy to stellar batting performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who even scored centuries.

In the 5th and final Test match, played at the Oval, the Indian side snatched away victory out of nowhere and stunned the home side. India won the match by 6 runs.