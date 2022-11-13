'We will lift the World Cup in India', says Shoaib Akhtar after England beat Pakistan to clinch 2nd T20 WC title

File Photo

England won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, defeating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While Pakistan did make a close match despite scoring 137/8 after being invited to bat first, England eventually equaled West Indies' record of winning two world titles by defeating the Men in Green by 5 wickets.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment at the team's failure to win the T20 World Cup, but he was also happy of the team's bowling prowess throughout the tournament.

The injury to Shaheen Afridi in the summit showdown, according to Akhtar, was the turning point in the title clash. He did, however, express optimism that the side would be able to win the ODI World Cup in India in 2023.

WATCH:

Dil dukha hai lekin, toota toh nahi hai. pic.twitter.com/E9fFbpECZe — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

Talking about the match, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and repeated his semi-final strategy of bowling first. Pakistan got off to a slow start, as Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 15 in 14 balls. Mohammad Harris did not have a memorable day and left early.

Adil Rashid maintained his great form, producing a fantastic stint in which he took two wickets for only 22 runs, including the big wicket of Babar Azam with a wonderful catch on his bowling after bamboozling the Pakistan captain with a curveball.

Sam Curran continues to be England's go-to man with the ball, finishing with three wickets for 12 runs in a four-over spell. Shan Masood scored 38 runs in 28 balls. Chris Jordan took two wickets in the slog overs as the Men in Green failed to put on a big show. They only had 137 runs on the board.

Pakistan got off to a flying start when Shaheen Afridi dismissed Alex Hales in the first over. Haris Rauf ended the 2010 winners' hopes by dismissing both Phil Salt and captain Jos Buttler in the powerplay. Shadab Khan bowled another excellent stint, dismissing Harry Brook.

The Men in Green did an excellent job of putting pressure on England, especially with Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali failing to get going. However, an injury to Pakistan's standout pacer Shaheen transformed the game's complexion.

While Wasim did get Moeen in the 19th over, it was only a consolation prize as Stokes finished his half-century to seal England's victory and declare them T20 World Cup champions.

