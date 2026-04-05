'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global dominance

Mohsin Naqvi made a bold statement about the future of the Pakistan Super League, claiming it will become the world’s No.1 T20 league. His remarks have reignited the debate over the dominance of the Indian Premier League in global franchise cricket.

Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confidently stated that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to become the premier investment market globally, even outshining the Indian Premier League (IPL), which currently holds the title of the wealthiest T20 league and ranks second among all sports leagues, trailing only the NFL.

Naqvi shared this optimistic vision during a gathering with the PCB Board of Governors. He emphasized the league's increasing commercial attractiveness following the board's formal approval of the annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2024-25.

"The PSL has now become the best market for investment," Naqvi said. "The time is not far when the PSL will become the world's number one league," he added.

The Board of Governors also conveyed their gratitude for the record-setting franchise auction for PSL 2026, which further bolstered confidence in the league's financial robustness and future potential.

Naqvi reiterated that the enthusiastic interest from investors indicates a bright future for Pakistan cricket, with the PSL playing a crucial role in that trajectory.

Earlier this year in March, the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) published a ranking of T20 leagues, placing the SA20 at the top, with the IPL following closely in second place.

Currently, the PSL ranks fourth on the global T20 league list, just behind Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). The newly established Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States, which began in 2023, holds the fifth position, while the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is ranked ninth.

Despite the PSL's rising prominence, controversies continue to plague the league. Recently, Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman received a two-match suspension after being found guilty of ball-tampering during a PSL game. This incident has ignited discussions regarding player behavior and the standards of match officiating.

Additionally, Lahore Qalandars players Shaheen Afridi and Sikandar Raza faced accusations of permitting unauthorized individuals to access the players' hotel room.

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