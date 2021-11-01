'We weren't brave enough': Virat Kohli's brutally honest assessment of India's loss against New Zealand

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is known not to mince his words and be honest in the assessment of his side's performance and it was no different on Sunday evening as well after the men in blue suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their second game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

It was a strange batting innings as either the Indian batters were playing too many dot balls or they were going after the bowling from the first ball and that in-betweenness just didn't help them as every time they wanted to attack, they were finding fielders. In the end, they ended up scoring just 110 runs

Asked about what happened in the first innings, Kohli said, "Quite bizarre. To be very honest and brutal upfront, I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball. Obviously, with the ball we did not have much to play with, but we were just not brave enough in our body language when we entered the field.

"New Zealand had better intensity and body language and created pressure on us from the first over and continued that through the innings. Every time we felt like we wanted to take a chance, we lost a wicket," he added.

111 was never going to be challenging and Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand's new opener came out all guns blazing and the low score provided him the freedom. He went after Indian spinners and the rest was calmly handled by skipper Kane Williamson as they won with 33 balls to spare.

The fans were naturally disappointed with Team India's efforts after they were being labelled as one of the favourites for winning the tournament.

Asked about the weight of expectations does it get too much, Kohli said, "When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations - not only from fans, but players themselves. Wherever, we play, we are watched - people come to the stadiums to support us. So there's always going to be more pressure with our games and we've embraced it over the years.

"Everyone who plays for India has to embrace it and learn how to cope with it. And when you cope together as a team you overcome it and we haven't done it these two games and that's why we haven't won," he further added.

India's chances in the T20 World Cup now hang by a very slim thread as their NRR took a beating and now they not just have to win big in all their remaining games but also have to hope that a few other results go their way.