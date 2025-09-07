'We were hanging out in a van...': Amid hookah controversy, ex-manager shares rare MS Dhoni-Irfan Pathan friendship tale

The issue reignited after an old interview of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan resurfaced, in which he suggested MS Dhoni preferred players who joined him in setting up hookah sessions. Pathan mentioned he himself refused to partake and implied that this affected his international career.

Cricket enthusiasts across the nation were completely taken aback when former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan made surprising "hookah comments" while discussing his departure from the national team. In a resurfaced old video circulating on social media, Irfan recounted a moment from 2008 when he had a conversation with India's then-captain MS Dhoni about his repeated exclusions from the team.

Later in the clip, he stated, "I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or engaging in unnecessary conversations. Everyone is aware of that. Sometimes, it's wiser to remain silent. A cricketer's responsibility is to perform on the field, and that is where my focus lay."

Although Irfan did not mention anyone specifically, his remarks quickly went viral on social media, leading many to associate them with MS Dhoni. Numerous fans, including Yograj Singh, the father of former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, criticized Dhoni for allegedly ending Irfan's international career.

However, the narrative has now taken an unexpected turn as a businessman named Yudhajit Dutta, who claims to have been a former manager of Dhoni, took to social media to share an untold story about the friendship between Dhoni and Irfan.

Dutta disclosed that during an advertisement shoot, both Irfan and Dhoni were given miniature bats to sign, and they exchanged autographs along with a note about their camaraderie.

"Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni's friendship is something I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand. I was managing Dhoni and a few other cricketers years ago, and during a Pepsi shoot, Irfan, Mahi, and I were hanging out in a van," wrote Dutta on X (formerly Twitter).

"They were given miniature bats to sign, and what they did next was a testament to their incredible bond. On one side of a bat, they autographed each other's names, with a cheesy line about their friendship. They told me to keep it as a witness to their bond, and I still have it," he added.

Concerning the "hookah controversy", Dutta remarked that these narratives are driven more by sensationalism than by factual accuracy.

"The recent news circulating about them brought back memories of those days and many other stories of their friendship. Based on what I've seen, I believe the stories are more sensationalism than truth."

