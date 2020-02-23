'We want India here': Lahore fans' special message for Virat Kohli and Co during Pakistan Super League

While talks about having a bilateral series between India and Pakistan are doing the rounds, cricket fans sure want to see the arch-rivals battle it out.

India’s last visit to the neighbouring country was in 2006 during Rahul Dravid’s tenure as captain.

However, since then, due to political tensions between them, the two cricket powerhouses only face each other during any International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

Now cricket fans are making sure their message of resuming the bilateral series is heard by all.

A Pakistani journalist posted a picture on his Twitter which showed cricket fans at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) holding a sign reading ‘We want India here’.

Lahori fans want the Indian team to vist #Cricket

Now with the Asia Cup T20 tournament will Pakistan will be hosting in September 2020, India's participation is still unconfirmed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani had earlier said that the country may be ready to give up the hosting rights of the tournament.

“We have to ensure that earnings of the associate members are not affected. It is not so much about the full members, but about the associate members,” Mani said in a press conference during the trophy launch for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Asian Cricket Council will be meeting in March where the issue over the venue will be finalised.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had stated that while Pakistan is free to host the Asia Cup, it won’t be ready to send the Indian team to the country.

“The question isn’t about the PCB hosting the tournament. It is about the venue and as things stand now, it is quite clear that we would need a neutral venue. There is no way that

an Indian team can visit Pakistan to even participate in a multi-nation event like the Asia Cup.“If the ACC is ok with an Asia Cup minus India, then it is a different ball game. But if India are to participate in the Asia Cup, the venue cannot be Pakistan,” a BCCI source had told IANS.