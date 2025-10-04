'We've made it clear...': Ajit Agarkar’s BIG statement on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup chances

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the BCCI, made a significant statement regarding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future with the Indian ODI team, specifically addressing their prospects for the 2027 World Cup.

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has discussed the prospects of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma participating in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. He also explained the rationale behind appointing Shubman Gill as the ODI captain for the upcoming series against the Australia National Cricket Team.

Rohit Sharma has been removed from his position as the ODI captain, with Shubman Gill stepping in. Nevertheless, both players have been included in the squad for the tour of Australia, alongside Virat Kohli.

Kohli and Rohit are now single-format players, having previously retired from Test and T20I formats. Despite this, they have consistently shown interest in playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, there is a significant chance that they may not participate in the next 50-over World Cup. Following the squad announcement for the Australia tour, Ajit Agarkar informed the media that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are uncertain about their involvement in the World Cup.

"Both Rohit and Virat are noncommittal about the World Cup (2027)," stated Ajit Agarkar.

He added, "They are greats of the game and have scored numerous runs for India. We just expect them to continue scoring runs for India and maintain their leadership roles in the team."

When questioned about whether Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma should participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Agarkar responded, "We’ve made it clear that whenever the players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket."

Discussing Shubman Gill's new role as ODI captain, Ajit Agarkar remarked that managing three different captains is quite challenging, which led to the decision to promote the young player from Punjab. He stated, "It’s practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats. It is also tough for the coach to plan with three different captains. This arrangement allows the next captain ample time to prepare for upcoming challenges."

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

