'We tried doing things differently': Kane Williamson reveals how New Zealand bowlers outsmarted India in Wellington Test

Headlines

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

‘Platform Fee’ on food delivery after recharges, bill payments: Why Swiggy, Zomato are going PayTM, PhonePe way

TMC MP Derek O’Brien not suspended from Rajya Sabha, know what happened

Delhi: Five arrested, four juveniles apprehended for duping man of Rs 50 lakh promising distributorship

WhatsApp users can now edit captions of images and videos too, here’s how new feature works

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: PCB appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector for men's national team

3 robberies in 10 minutes, 1 killed: How Delhi crime gang targeted senior citizens, police tracks scary trend

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

Ratan Tata's 5 favourite things to eat

Cooking oils to control cholesterol

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'We tried doing things differently': Kane Williamson reveals how New Zealand bowlers outsmarted India in Wellington Test

The Kiwi skipper also showered praises over Kyle Jamieson's performance against India on his debutant.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 10:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has lauded his bowlers for putting up a top-notch display against India in both the innings on Monday (February 24).

Williamson's remarks came right after the Kiwis registered a 10-wicket victory over the visitors on day four of the first Test match at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

"Obviously everyone knows the quality of India. We are certainly aware of the challenge. We were trying to focus on our plans and the performance across the board was a very good one."

"This morning, we put the ball in the right areas. We got a little bit of shape. It was a very good all-around performance," Williamson told reporters during the post-match press conference.

With this victory, the Blackcaps also took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

"Our plan was to put the ball in the right area. We tried doing things a little differently. The best part about bowling performance was consistently putting the ball in the right areas. There was enough there throughout the match to keep you interested. It was pleasing to see such execution," he added.

The Kiwi skipper also showered praises over Kyle Jamieson's performance against India on his debutant.

"Kyle was brilliant in this game when you reflect back from the last week when we had few bowlers out with injury. It is pleasing to see everyone raring to go now," Williamson claimed.

"It was challenging throughout. India has an outstanding bowling lineup. It was about forming partnerships, Trent played a cameo in the end and it proved very helpful. Lower-order contributions always help," he added.

This was also India's first loss in the ongoing World Test Championship. Meanwhile, New Zealand registered their 100th Test victory.

As play resumed for day four, the visitors managed to add just 47 more runs to their 144/4 total from yesterday before getting bowled out by a steaming Kiwi pace attack.

Tim Southee bagged a fiver as Indi a the visitors were all-out for 191/10 after taking an 8-run lead. This was also Southee's tenth five-fors in the longest format for the game.

New Zealand achieved the score in just 1.4 overs. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 7 and 2 respectively.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

'No Shah Rukh Khan, no Don': Fans react to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 announcement after news of Ranveer Singh replacing SRK

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

Manipur violence: CBI to investigate FIRs involving crime against women in state

WHO flags 'contaminated' India-made cough syrup in Iraq

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE