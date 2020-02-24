'We tried doing things differently': Kane Williamson reveals how New Zealand bowlers outsmarted India in Wellington Test

The Kiwi skipper also showered praises over Kyle Jamieson's performance against India on his debutant.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has lauded his bowlers for putting up a top-notch display against India in both the innings on Monday (February 24).

Williamson's remarks came right after the Kiwis registered a 10-wicket victory over the visitors on day four of the first Test match at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

"Obviously everyone knows the quality of India. We are certainly aware of the challenge. We were trying to focus on our plans and the performance across the board was a very good one."

"This morning, we put the ball in the right areas. We got a little bit of shape. It was a very good all-around performance," Williamson told reporters during the post-match press conference.

With this victory, the Blackcaps also took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

"Our plan was to put the ball in the right area. We tried doing things a little differently. The best part about bowling performance was consistently putting the ball in the right areas. There was enough there throughout the match to keep you interested. It was pleasing to see such execution," he added.

"Kyle was brilliant in this game when you reflect back from the last week when we had few bowlers out with injury. It is pleasing to see everyone raring to go now," Williamson claimed.

"It was challenging throughout. India has an outstanding bowling lineup. It was about forming partnerships, Trent played a cameo in the end and it proved very helpful. Lower-order contributions always help," he added.

This was also India's first loss in the ongoing World Test Championship. Meanwhile, New Zealand registered their 100th Test victory.

As play resumed for day four, the visitors managed to add just 47 more runs to their 144/4 total from yesterday before getting bowled out by a steaming Kiwi pace attack.

Tim Southee bagged a fiver as Indi a the visitors were all-out for 191/10 after taking an 8-run lead. This was also Southee's tenth five-fors in the longest format for the game.

New Zealand achieved the score in just 1.4 overs. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 7 and 2 respectively.