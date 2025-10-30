'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift

Rahul Dravid hailed former captain Rohit Sharma as the driving force behind India’s T20I transformation. The former head coach revealed how Rohit’s fearless mindset, tactical brilliance, and leadership helped shape the aggressive new era that has redefined Indian T20 cricket.

Rahul Dravid, the former head coach of India, has praised Rohit Sharma for his significant contribution to transforming the team's T20 cricket. Although Rohit has stepped back from T20I and Test formats, he continues to shine as an ODI cricketer, recently participating in the three-match series against Australia. Under Rohit's leadership, India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title, establishing themselves as a formidable force in the shortest format of the game.

As his career progressed, Rohit revamped his batting style, adopting a more aggressive approach to provide India with early momentum. This proactive strategy proved successful, as it ended a lengthy and frustrating wait for an ICC trophy.

Dravid, who served as head coach during Rohit's captaincy, mentioned that he engaged in discussions with the seasoned player about the future direction of the team. The outcome of these conversations was the positive intent that has become a hallmark of India's batting in T20 cricket.

"I can’t speak for what happened before me and it’s not for me to say that but certainly from the time I came in a lot of the discussion with Rohit was around that we wanted to play a more aggressive brand of cricket," Dravid said on Breakfast with Champions.

"We (Rohit and I) started right from the beginning, because we could see that that’s the way the game was evolving. And Rohit’s got to take a large credit for that, to move the team in a particular direction. Play the game in a lot more aggressive and a lot more positive manner," he added.

Dravid believes that India has established the T20I batting standard, and now the rest of the world is striving to keep up.

"I’m glad that we sort of kept going in that direction to the point where I think India’s kind of literally, absolutely, I think changing what T20 cricket is like. I think Indian batting in T20 cricket at the moment is off the charts. I mean, it’s close to 300. And everyone else in the world is now having to catch up. I think in a space of three or four years you’re seeing that everyone’s looking at India and saying, ‘Shucks man, we’ve got to match this.’ I mean, I wouldn’t say like (match) me. I would say (matching) these players," Dravid said.

Following Rohit's retirement, Suryakumar Yadav has excelled as the T20I captain, leading India to remarkable victories. The Men in Blue recently secured the Asia Cup 2025 title, competing in the T20 format and finishing the tournament without a single loss.

Dravid acknowledged his role in fostering India's aggressive strategy but emphasized that it is the players who are truly accountable for the successful implementation.

"They are the players who do that. I mean, I’m not saying that I shouldn’t get any credit, but it has to be driven by the leaders. It has to be driven by the captain. It has to be driven by the players, because they’ve got to do it. They’ve got to take risks. You might be giving them a certain amount of security, but in the end, they’re the ones who’ve got to take those chances, take those risks," he said.

