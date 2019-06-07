We stand by our player, will seek permission: BCCI on ICC asking Dhoni to remove 'balidan' insignia from gloves

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday had requested the BCCI to remove the Army insignia which were seen on the gloves of MS Dhoni during the India-South Africa clash in World Cup 2019.

The gesture which is said to be a tribute to the Indian Army and especially the PARA Special Forces was appreciated by Indian fans, but according to ICC, it was against its regulations.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager - Strategic Communications, told PTI that the apex body has requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed. It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed," Furlong said.

However, according to sources, BCCI has come out in favour of Dhoni. The BCCI sources believe that the Insignia is neither commercial nor religious. The Insignia is not even of his regiment. BCCI sources said they will go through all the formalities required to get the approval for the special gloves.

Netizens even took to Twitter where #DhoniKeepTheGlove became one of the top trends.