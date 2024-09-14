Twitter
'We should also consider...': Ex-PAK skipper fires massive warning to India amid Champions Trophy uncertainty

The last time India visited Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup, and since then, they have not made the trip to their neighboring country.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

India's participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy is still uncertain, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet confirmed their involvement in the prestigious ICC tournament. This event is significant as it will be held on Pakistani soil for the first time.

The last time India visited Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup, and since then, they have not made the trip to their neighboring country. Similarly, Pakistan's last visit to India was during the 2012-13 bilateral series.

In the previous edition of the Asia Cup, which was hosted by Pakistan, India opted to play their matches in Sri Lanka and ultimately emerged as the champions. Pakistan has already submitted a proposed plan to the ICC, with India's matches scheduled to take place in Lahore for security reasons.

Former Chief Executive of the ICC, Geoff Allardice, has confirmed that there are no plans to relocate the tournament from Pakistan.

In the midst of this uncertainty, former Pakistan captain Moin Khan issued a warning to India. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Moin emphasized that former Indian cricketers should step in and India should uphold their commitments.

"India must honour ICC commitments, and if they don’t, Pakistan should also consider taking a stand by not participating in future tournaments in India.

“In my view, Indian cricket legends should advise the BCCI to keep sports separate from politics. Fans worldwide want India and Pakistan to play, benefiting not just Pakistan but the sport as a whole.”

Both teams have faced each other multiple times in ICC tournaments, with their most recent encounter taking place during the T20 World Cup 2024. In that match, the Men In Blue emerged victorious in a low-scoring affair. Pakistan's recent form has been disappointing, as evidenced by their loss in the home Test series against Bangladesh - a historic first in the annals of cricket.

