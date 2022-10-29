'We see ourselves as one of the best pace attacks', says Anrich Nortje ahead of India clash in T20 WC

File Photo

Team India will face South Africa in their third Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday. The high-octane clash between the two star-studded teams will be held at Perth Stadium. The Perth surface is regarded as a heaven for pacers, and with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, and Marco Jansen among its ranks, South Africa will be confident of defeating India, who now lead Group 2 points table with two wins from two matches.

The night game between India and South Africa in Perth will begin at 7:00 p.m. local time (4:30 PM IST). While the Proteas hope to win and take the top spot in the table, India will look to record a hat-trick of victories and boost their chances of reaching the semifinals.

Anrich Nortje, a tearaway South African pacer, has issued a warning to the Indian side ahead of the high-voltage game, saying that his team's bowling attack will surely back itself to come good against India.

"Yes, we back ourselves. We see ourselves as one of the best pace attacks there is. I think we’re definitely going to back ourselves (against India). We have a great variety. We cover a lot of aspects. We cover a lot of bases with our attack."

"As a pace attack, we definitely back ourselves against any team to go out and do what we have to do on the day to try and get over the line. Then we’ve got two young spinners as well. So, we definitely back ourselves in that department, and I’m sure the boys are looking forward to tomorrow (Sunday). Focused on what we have to do. That’s all," Nortje said in the pre-match press conference.

Nortje, who comes into this game after taking four wickets for 10 runs against Bangladesh in his last game, believes that this year might be the year the Proteas finally win the T20 World Cup, something that has eluded them since the tournament's inception.

"We’ve been saying it for the last two seasons now. Last year as well, we lost one game at the World Cup, and we were out of it. That was also a close game. I think it’s a really good team. The guys have been together for such a long time. Everyone knows sort of where they fit in."

"So it’s just effective that we’ve been playing for such a long time and guys have been gelling really well. We definitely think that the last two seasons have been a great team, and hopefully we can win the Cup this season."

