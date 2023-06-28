'We rejected...': Virender Sehwag's epic take on Kohli lifting Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders after 2011 WC win

Image Source: Twitter

India will once again be hosting the ODI World Cup, starting on October 5, 2023. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai, followed by a match against Pakistan on October 15. This tournament presents a golden opportunity for India to put an end to their title drought in ICC events. It's been ten long years since the Indian cricket team last tasted victory in an ICC event, back in 2013.

For cricketing stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others, the 2023 World Cup holds immense significance. It provides them with a chance to replicate the success achieved by the MS Dhoni-led Indian team in the 2011 edition, where they emerged victorious on home soil. Kohli, who was part of that historic campaign, celebrated the triumph in a truly unique fashion by lifting the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders and parading him around the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The image of Virat Kohli carrying Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders has become etched in the memories of cricket fans worldwide. Shedding light on this famous visual, Virender Sehwag, another former Indian cricketer, shared an intriguing reason behind the gesture.

"Because we rejected, Sachin was so heavy, we couldn't lift him. We were old. We have shoulder injuries and MS had knee problems, somebody else had other problems. We gave the burden to the youngsters. You go and pick up Sachin Tendulkar and give him a round. That's why it was Virat Kohli," Sehwag said at the ICC 2023 World Cup fixture event on Tuesday.

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is set to become the most well-traveled team among the top contenders in the upcoming ODI World Cup. They will cover an impressive distance of approximately 8400 km, crisscrossing nine cities for nine league games over a span of 34 days.

If India manages to reach the semi-finals and subsequently the final, their journey will extend to a staggering 9700 km, encompassing 11 games within a span of 42 days.

While 8400 km in 34 days may not initially appear to be a significant distance, it is important to consider the demanding schedule faced by the Indian players. After completing their games, often late into the night, they will have to catch a flight every third day. This relentless routine can quickly become exhausting, especially after enduring grueling 100-over matches.

